Man dies after being hit by car
A TWENTY-THREE year old man has died after being hit by a car late Saturday night.
Officers were to called to the Childers Rd and Kingswood Way intersection at Elliot before midnight on Saturday after a man was run over by a ute.
The man was treated for injuries at the scene before being transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition.
He was pronounced deceased yesterday afternoon.
The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.