Man dies after being trapped under tractor in Bowen

AN ELDERLY man has died after he got trapped under a tractor on a private property.

The fatality is being treated as a workplace accident.

A Workplace Health and Safety spokeswoman confirmed a 84-year-old man died at the Bowen property on Inverdon Road this afternoon.

The spokeswoman said investigations into the fatality would continue tomorrow.

Paramedics were called to the property at 3.33pm.

"It looks like the patient has fallen from the tractor,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Police and firefighters also attended the incident.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a crew of firefighters tried to free the man.

Police were notifying the man's family.

Since 2012, there have been 129 workplace incidents involving tractors in Queensland according to Workplace Health and Safety. Seven of those incidents resulted in deaths.

An average of eight workers' compensation claims are accepted from workers trapped or hit by agricultural machinery. A third of these claims involved serious injuries with five or more days off work.