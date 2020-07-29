Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies after car and boat trailer jackknife

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
29th Jul 2020 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been killed in a horror crash when a van towing a boat-trailer jackknifed and rolled on a rural Gold Coast road.

The man was driving along Marks Road Woongoolba at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, towing a boat trailer with his van when police say the vehicle left the road on a bend.

Consequently the van and trailer collided then rolled, leaving the driver trapped.

A member of the public told emergency services of the crash, however, the 59-year-old man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It follows another tragic crash in the Gold Coast hinterland that claimed four young lives last week.

Originally published as Man dies after car and boat trailer jackknife

accident car crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Players hold firm in close game before one charges in front

        premium_icon Players hold firm in close game before one charges in front

        Sport Check out the latest results from the Airlie Beach Darts Club.

        Get moving: Push to accelerate works on pothole-plagued road

        premium_icon Get moving: Push to accelerate works on pothole-plagued road

        News Work on Shute Harbour Rd is yet to start but the community and councillors are...

        YOUR SAY: Bowen residents weigh in on rocket launch site

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Bowen residents weigh in on rocket launch site

        Opinion Community shares mixed feelings about project, with some giving thumbs up to jobs...

        Bower scores well after road trip to open competition

        premium_icon Bower scores well after road trip to open competition

        Golf Check out the latest results from the Proserpine Golf Club.