A man was killed after a dirt bike crash in Mt Collon this afternoon.
Man dies after dirt bike crash near Mt Coolon

Laura Thomas
13th Jun 2020 6:50 PM
A MAN has died near Mt Coolon after a dirt bike crash this afternoon.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the man was killed after the bike he was riding came off a bridge.

“(He) came off the side of a bridge, I don’t know to what extent,” she said.

“The patient was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The spokeswoman said the man was estimated to be aged in his mid-50s.

RACQ CQ Rescue attended the scene but did not airlift the patient.

Whitsunday Times

