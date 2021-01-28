Man dies after ‘extreme orgasm’

The strange things that happen to people after orgasm

A man has died from an "extreme orgasm" after passing out while he romped with a sex worker.

The 35-year-old, named in a police report as Charles Majawa, lost consciousness after having sex with the woman in the trading district of Phalombe, Malawi.

He died shortly after doing the deed - and a post-mortem has officially determined the cause of death as an excessive orgasm.

The sex worker decided to report the death to police after speaking with her colleagues.

Cops and a medical examiner from Migowi Health Centre viewed the body and confirmed the cause of death on August 18 last year.

The man reportedly died of an ‘extreme orgasm’. Picture: iStock.

A post-mortem report listed the cause of death as being due to "excessive orgasm which caused blood vessels in the brain to rupture".

Cops confirmed the woman would not be held liable for Mr Majawa's death.

They also added that no charges would be made related to his death.

Senior Chief Kaduya reports that Mr Majawa's body was taken back to his home village of Matepwe.

According to local newspaper Nyasa Times, the man "died of too much sexual excitement and sweetness".

Innocent Moses, a Phalombe Police Station spokesman, confirmed that Mr Majawa booked a room with the sex worker, but "ended up collapsing and becoming unconscious while in the act".

Meanwhile, a study has suggested that having sex at least once a week actually halves the risk of early death.

Researchers found regular romps are linked to lower odds of dying from cancer, heart disease and other illnesses.

They say a workout between the sheets is equivalent to "moderate intensity" exercise and has similar health benefits.

Sex releases feel-good chemicals, which boost mental health and promote the activity of "natural killer cells".

These cells lower the risk of cancer and viral illness, prevent infections of the lungs and improve other conditions, such as asthma.

