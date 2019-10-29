Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies after horrendous chimney ordeal

by Brittany Vonow and Paul Sims
29th Oct 2019 10:28 AM

A UK man has died on Dixon's Chimney in Carlisle after getting stuck upside down 88 metres in the air for 14 hours.

A frantic rescue operation was launched after his desperate cries for help were heard at 2.20am on Monday local time.

Dramatic images showed the topless man in his 50s hanging precariously from the top of Dixon's Chimney in Carlisle, Cumbria from only his left boot.

A helicopter and huge cherry picker were called in from Scotland to help free the man.

Officers were finally able to reach the trapped victim at 4.45pm.

But tragically Cumbria Police confirmed he had died.

 

Resident Scott Mattinson, 24, and his fiancee Nadene, 25, told how they heard wailing.

"We heard a noise, like something in distress," Scott said.

"We thought nothing of it at the time. But then at 1am Nadene woke up. We could hear shouting and a carry-on. We thought it was somebody who was drunk - you get used to that."

He added, "Then at 3am there was more shouting, and it turns out that that was the police. We looked out of the window and saw blue lights flashing."

By then temperatures in Carlisle had dropped to below -2C.

The first helicopter rescue attempt had to be abandoned because of the man's location and the aircraft's powerful downdraft that could have dislodged him.

A cherry picker was then brought in from Scotland to help get the man down.

He is believed to have climbed up the ladder to the top of the chimney.

Earlier, Superintendent Matt Kennerly confirmed the man had "stopped responding".

Roads around the structure, built in 1836 and a prominent local landmark, have been closed and homes evacuated.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
chimney death editors picks stuck uk

Top Stories

    Mia returns for first visit since shock cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon Mia returns for first visit since shock cancer diagnosis

    Health Whitsundays family share lucky discovery that would have claimed Mia's life just weeks after her first birthday.

    Seven times the legal limit leads to rollover near Airlie

    premium_icon Seven times the legal limit leads to rollover near Airlie

    Crime 'His car was a total write off and by good luck...he wasn't injured'

    Investigation continues one year on from lagoon drownings

    premium_icon Investigation continues one year on from lagoon drownings

    News Dad and son died at a popular beach last year but mystery remains.

    Quick-thinking nipper rescues race competitor

    premium_icon Quick-thinking nipper rescues race competitor

    News The biggest test 12-year-old nipper Lily Sayer faced.