A man has died after jumping from the Manly Ferry. Picture: Toby Zerna

A man has died after jumping from the Manly Ferry. Picture: Toby Zerna

BREAKING

A MAN has died after jumping from the Manly ferry into Sydney Harbour.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police said the man's body was recovered from the water just after 7.30am.

Police said the man's death was a result of self-harm.

Ferries between Manly and Circular Quay are running on time.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.