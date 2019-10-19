Menu
Man dies after luxury car slams into tree

by Tanya French
19th Oct 2019 7:03 AM
A MAN has tragically died after he lost control of his luxury car and slammed into a tree on a Gold Coast road overnight.

An off-duty police officer desperately tried to save the 47-year-old Pimpama man after he lost control of his Mercedes Benz while travelling along Tallebudgera Creek Road at Tallebudgera just before 9.15pm last night.

The car slammed into a tree, critically injuring the driver - the sole occupant of the car.

The off-duty officer witnessed the crash and rendered assistance while paramedics were en route.

Sadly the man lost his life and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

