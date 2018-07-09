Menu
A man has died after falling from Sydney Tower on Sunday night. Picture: Julian Andrews
Man dies after Sydney Tower plunge

by Staff writers
9th Jul 2018 5:20 AM

A MAN has died after plummeting 286 metres to his death from Sydney's tallest building, Sydney Tower.

A NSW police spokeswoman confirmed that ambulance services were called around 7pm after reports a person "had jumped" from the building formerly known as Centrepoint Tower.

 

Police were called to Sydney Tower at 7pm on Sunday night after reports a man had fell from the building. Picture: Channel Seven
"The body of a man was found a short time later, not in public view," the spokeswoman said.

"A crime scene has been established which will be examined by forensic specialists.

The Sydney Tower sits front and centre in the city’s skyline. Picture: Jenny Evans
"Inquiries suggest the incident is self harm related. A report will be prepared for the coroner."

The Sydney Tower Eye tweeted that it would remain closed until further notice.

It comes just four months after a woman died after she removed her harness during the skywalk tour at the top of the building, which sits above the Westfield shopping centre in Sydney's CBD.

The incident happened four months after a woman fell to her death. Picture: Channel Seven
More to come

 

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

editors picks fall plunge sydney cbd sydney tower

