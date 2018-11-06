Man dies after shark attack at Cid Harbour

BREAKING: A man has died after being mauled by a shark at Cid Harbour yesterday afternoon.

BREAKING: A man has died after being mauled by a shark at Cid Harbour yesterday afternoon. David Colfelt

5.30 UPDATE: Police confirmed a 33-year-old Victorian man has died after being mauled by a shark at Cid Harbour yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson for RACQ CQ Rescue said the man suffered "horrific injuries” to his left thigh, right calf and left wrist while swimming in the harbour near Whitsunday Island at about 5.30pm yesterday.

The spokesperson said the rescue was "complex” for helicopter crew who were unable to make radio contact with the vessel the victim was on, or winch him out - a situation further complicated as light faded.

A small tender transported a Critical Care Paramedic and rescue crewman a couple of hundred metres offshore to the yacht the victim had been pulled aboard.

RACQ CQ Rescue crewman Ben McCauley said they arrived at the yacht about three minutes after disembarking the aircraft and described the scene and the man's injuries as "absolutely horrific”.

"He'd suffered very serious bites, significant blood loss as well as cardiac arrest and when we arrived he was already being treated by a paramedic from Hamilton Island, two off-duty doctors and an emergency department nurse from other nearby vessels.”

RACQ CQ Rescue said the man was resuscitated twice in 45 minutes before being transferred back to shore by tender, accompanied by the paramedic and rescue crewman.

He was flown directly to Mackay Base Hospital arriving in a critical condition at 8pm.

Mr McCauley said there were about 20 boats in Cid Harbour at the time of the attack.

He described the third shark attack he had attended in less than two months as "just totally unbelievable” and "the worst one yet”.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

9.33 UPDATE: Whitsunday Water Police have confirmed a 33-year-old male tourist was swimming off a Charter Yacht at Cid Harbour when a shark attack occurred.

Officer in Charge Graeme Pettigrew said water police would return to the site of the incident in the morning to warn people at Cid Harbour not to swim in the area.

8.10 UPDATE: A man is in a critical condition in Mackay Base Hospital with injuries to the left thigh, right calf and left wrist from a shark attack at Cid Harbour this afternoon.

RACQ CQ Rescue confirmed that the helicopter earlier landed on an island and a medical team was transferred to a vessel by tender to treat him before flying him to Mackay.

7.40 UPDATE: A man bitten by a shark earlier this afternoon is being airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital.

The helicopter is expected to land in Mackay at 8pm.

7.25 UPDATE: The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter has landed at Cid Harbour to pick up a man with significant leg and wrist injuries after being bitten by a shark this afternoon.

6.55 UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic is on scene after a shark attack in the waters off Cid Harbour this afternoon.

An RACQ CQ Rescue Tweet said the rescue helicopter was on its way to retrieve the victim, believed to be a man with injuries to his leg and wrist.

INITIAL: Paramedics have called to a reported shark attack at Cid Harbour in the Whitsundays - almost seven weeks after two tourists were attacked in the same waters.

Queensland Ambulance Service took to its Twitter feed about 5.53pm on Monday afternoon.

"Paramedics are responding to a reported shark attack in waters near #CidHarbour which occurred at 5.37pm,” the Tweet read.

The attack comes after Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick was bitten by a shark in Cid Harbour on September 19 and 12-year-old Victorian Hannah Papps was bitten less than 24 hours later in the same area.