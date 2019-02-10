Menu
Login
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
Coomba Falls, Maidenwell.
Breaking

Man dies after waterhole incident

Matt Collins
by
10th Feb 2019 6:54 PM

A man has died following an incident in Maidenwell this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Coomba Waterhole Rd at 4.30pm on Sunday February 10.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman told The Toowoomba Chronicle the patient was in a critical condition after paramedics were called to the scene of the incident.

It is alleged the man received critical injuries attempting to jump from rocks into the water.

The man's next of kin have been advised.

More information to follow.

coomba waterhole rd death editors picks fatality maidenwell qas waterhole
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Sunday road update: Watch out for potholes

    Sunday road update: Watch out for potholes

    News ROADS in the region are reopening, but are littered with potholes.

    Crystal set for close cut

    Crystal set for close cut

    News Bowen woman inspired to shave head after Dad's cancer scare.

    Driver three times the limit

    Driver three times the limit

    News Drink driver was seen "swerving”.

    $8000 fine after evading police on scooter

    $8000 fine after evading police on scooter

    News Man fined $8000 after police chase.