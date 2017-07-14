23°
News

Man dies after ute crashes, rolls off road

Sharon Smallwood
| 14th Jul 2017 12:12 PM Updated: 12:37 PM
The forensic crash unit from Mackay will now be tasked with piecing together the circumstances which led to a man's death near Airlie Beach.
The forensic crash unit from Mackay will now be tasked with piecing together the circumstances which led to a man's death near Airlie Beach.

UPDATE:

Police have confirmed that the man who died in this morning's single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Shute Harbour Road and St Martins Lane was a 45-year-old from Woodwark. 

A police media spokesperson said the crash happened at around 10.45am. 

He said forensic crash units were still looking into the cause. 

EARLIER: 

A MAN has been pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Airlie Beach.

Tools and plumbing fittings litter the embankment opposite Altmann Avenue on Shute Harbour Road where his utility came to rest - but police say he didn't appear to be carrying ID.

Greg Wilson, a 31-year-old local was first on the scene and saw the accident unfold.

He was on his way home from a fishing trip when he saw the utility crash down the embankment on the other side of the road, rolling multiple times before finally coming to rest on the access road.

Mr Wilson said he literally parked his car "in the traffic" and ran to assist.

"The car was still running and I turned off the ignition," he said.

"He had severe lacerations to the left side of his face so I took my shirt off and wrapped his head.

"I pulled him out of the car and started CPR. I worked on him until the ambo's arrived and they took it from there."

Police Inspector Steve O'Connell confirmed attempts to resuscitate the man had been unsuccessful and said it would now be up to the forensic crash unit from Mackay to piece the tragic circumstances together.

"We know he overtook a car at the intersection (with Jones Road) and was making his way back into the lane when for some unknown reason he's gone into the embankment," Inspector O'Connell said.

"And as the car's spun out of control, he's suffered severe head injuries."

Inspector O'Connell said the main Shute Harbour access road in and out of Airlie Beach was open to motorists but he advised drivers to "just slow down as they come through the area here". 

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach crash editors picks ute utility

