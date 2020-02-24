Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died in hospital following a car crash on a highway.
A man has died in hospital following a car crash on a highway. Craig Warhurst
News

Man dies in hospital after two vehicle car crash on highway

Ali Kuchel
by
24th Feb 2020 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 85-year-old man has died in a fatal car crash in the Somerset region.

The The Forensic Crash Unit will prepare a report for the coroner after the man crashed at Harlin on February 16 passed away in hospital on Saturday).

Around 2pm a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of the D'Aguilar Highway and Brisbane Valley Highway at Harlin.

The driver and sole occupant of a 4WD, an 85-year-old Wattle Camp man was injured and transported to hospital.

The occupants of a sedan, the 46-year-old female driver and her 54-year-old male passenger, both from Kingaroy, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

car crash editors picks harlin police police investigation somerset
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full list of 35+ people in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 35+ people in Proserpine court today

        Crime Every week the Whitsunday Time s publishes a full list of those due in court

        • 24th Feb 2020 8:25 AM
        Troubled waters as aquaculture shrinks by 30 per cent

        premium_icon Troubled waters as aquaculture shrinks by 30 per cent

        Business The region’s fisheries lost $7.9 million in savage 12 months, but some predict...

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Domestic violence Queensland: Four DVOs breached every hour in the state

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days