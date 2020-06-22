Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AIRCRAFT CRASH: Ambulance and police services were called to a fatal aircraft crash this morning.
AIRCRAFT CRASH: Ambulance and police services were called to a fatal aircraft crash this morning.
News

Man dies in aircraft crash near Longreach

Timothy Cox
22nd Jun 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 7:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN died this morning in a light aircraft crash at a property near Yaraka, south of Longreach.

Paramedics were called at 8.26am to a "light aircraft incident" that killed a 25-year-old.

At 9.40am, police were also tasked to the scene at Emmet Yaraka Road.

Queensland Police Service Longreach Patrol Group Inspector Julia Cook said the man had died by the time witnesses reached him, ABC radio reported. 

"It seems that he was mustering and there was some issues with the gyro copter and he's crashed very suddenly," she said. 

"It's a tragic scene." 

She told ABC Radio that the "witnesses have been very strong" and "tried to do the best they can". 

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Costigan launches audacious bid to ‘Power the North’

        premium_icon Costigan launches audacious bid to ‘Power the North’

        Politics Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan has denounced the need for a feasibility study as he launches an audacious bid to fire up Collinsville.

        Galilee rail plan is fair dinkum, Bob Katter says

        premium_icon Galilee rail plan is fair dinkum, Bob Katter says

        Politics Galilee rail line would double Australia's coal production, MP says

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 cases

        Why rugby league needs to have a season

        premium_icon Why rugby league needs to have a season

        Sport This year’s rugby league competitions are about more than premierships – the future...