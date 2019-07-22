Menu
Man dies in Bruce Highway crash

by CHRIS LEES
22nd Jul 2019 12:08 PM
A 36-year-old Mount Louisa man has died after a truck and car crash on the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened at 7.45pm Sunday on the Bruce Highway near Church Rd at Black River.

Preliminary police investigations indicated a car was travelling north on the highway between Church Road and Black River Road when it was overtaken by another vehicle and collided with an oncoming truck.

District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Ian Wilkie said the man driving the sedan died at the scene and the truck driver was left with minor injuries.

"We are speaking to witnesses in relation to the matter," he said.

"We do have an eye witness to the incident so we have a fair idea of how it's occurred, as to why is a whole nother matter which Forensic Crash will be looking into."

Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is being urged to come forward.

There was debris strewn across the road.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the truck driver was taken to Townsville Hospital with back and knee pain.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there were no hazardous materials on the truck but there had been a diesel spill on the road.

It is the second death on the Bruce Highway near Townsville in a week, after a man died south of the city near Alligator Creek last Sunday.

