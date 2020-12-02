Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .
EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .
News

Emerald man dies after car ploughs into tree

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 6:48 AM | Updated: 8:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 8.15AM: A 48-year-old man has died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a tree at Emerald this morning.

Police said initial investigations suggested the Emerald man's Toyota 86 coupe failed to negotiate a bend on Amethyst Rd and crashed into a tree before 3am.

He died at the scene.

Investigations into the crash are continuing.

Anyone with information for police should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.  

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

INITIAL 7AM: A MAN has died after a single vehicle rollover in Emerald in the early hours of today.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover on Amethyst Dr and River Rd at 2.56am.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene for critical injuries.

This morning it was confirmed he had died.

Police were unable to provide any more details, including his age and location, at this stage.

editors picks emerald ambulance emerald crash emergency response road traffic crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Budget analysis: Opportunities and pitfalls for Whitsundays

        Premium Content Budget analysis: Opportunities and pitfalls for Whitsundays

        Politics Political leaders weigh in on the Queensland Budget and what it means for our region.

        Plan for prawn farm near Bowen gets new lease on life

        Premium Content Plan for prawn farm near Bowen gets new lease on life

        Council News The original plans are almost two decades old, but that hasn’t stopped the...

        $40 million tourism package for ailing reef businesses

        Premium Content $40 million tourism package for ailing reef businesses

        Travel FULL LIST: Sports projects, hiking trails and Great Barrier Reef tourism supported...

        Teaching, travel fuels commodore’s love of ocean

        Premium Content Teaching, travel fuels commodore’s love of ocean

        Your Story A Whitsunday sailor has made history as the first woman to hold the commodore title...