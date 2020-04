A car has caught fire in Acacia Ridge after hitting a pole.

A MAN has died at the scene of a fiery car crash on Brisbane's southside overnight.

Early investigations suggest a car travelling along Learoyd Rd at Acacia Ridge left the road and hit a power pole at speed, before crashing through a fence and catching fire.

Emergency services at the scene of Tuesday night’s crash.

The incident occurred about 10pm.

The male driver of the car, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

