Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died after a freak fishing accident saw him hit in the chest by a large fish.
A man has died after a freak fishing accident saw him hit in the chest by a large fish.
News

Man dies in freak fishing accident

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
15th Aug 2020 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a freak fishing accident in Territory waters.

The 56-year-old was fishing with family and friends in the Darwin Harbour when he was struck in the chest by a large fish which launched itself into the boat.

The group immediately made its way to Cullen Bay where they were met by police and paramedics who administered CPR.

Sadly the man passed away.

NT Police said it appeared "to be a freak incident".

"(It) is hugely distressing for the people in the boat and other family and friends of the man," a statement said.

"Police ask that their privacy be respected and as such will not be providing further comment."

phillippa.butt@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Man dies in freak fishing accident

fishing death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        Mum’s ‘heart is broken all the time’ over addict son

        Premium Content Mum’s ‘heart is broken all the time’ over addict son

        Politics Mother pleads for a rehab facility for her son.

        The 14 year old from Moranbah who rides 170km for fun

        Premium Content The 14 year old from Moranbah who rides 170km for fun

        Cycling & MTB Mackay Cycling Club members Harry Ney and Tom Hall are on the Gold Coast this...

        $3M proposal for new Whitsunday walking path

        Premium Content $3M proposal for new Whitsunday walking path

        News The plans include ‘Instagrammable’ views from one of the region’s hidden gems.