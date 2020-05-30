Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a double stabbing on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill.
News

Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

by Ben Pike
30th May 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died and a woman was wounded in the stomach in a double stabbing in Sydney's west on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Tongariro Terrace, Bidwill about 12.45pm and found the woman, aged in her 20s, outside the home with stab wounds to her stomach.

When police entered the house, they found a man, who aged in his 20s, with stab wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.

The woman was treated by paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Police confirmed the pair are known to each other and they are investigating how the horrific incident unfolded.

Originally published as Man dies, woman wounded in double stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funky new eatery opens doors with a flood of customers

        premium_icon Funky new eatery opens doors with a flood of customers

        News A new eatery opened today in the Airlie Main Street with customers queuing up to try it out.

        COVID-19 impacts positively on flu numbers

        premium_icon COVID-19 impacts positively on flu numbers

        News 173 flu cases were reported to the third week of May this year compared to a total...

        Taste of ’50s hits heart of Airlie Beach

        premium_icon Taste of ’50s hits heart of Airlie Beach

        News A new diner is opening its doors today, promising to be a ‘fun and loud’ addition...

        ‘Whitsundays on your wall’: Artists showcase the region

        premium_icon ‘Whitsundays on your wall’: Artists showcase the region

        News A new website aims to promote the work of local artists while promoting the beauty...