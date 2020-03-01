Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo of fireworks.
Generic photo of fireworks.
Crime

Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Mar 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a property southeast of Grafton overnight.

About 8.40pm on Saturday night, emergency services were called to a house on Wooli Road, Pillar Valley, about 34km southeast of Grafton, following reports a man had been injured while handling fireworks.

Police have been told a man was holding a firework that was alight, before it exploded, causing the loss of three fingers, burns and lacerations.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 40-year-old man at the scene, before he was flown to Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An empty box of fireworks, as well as casings and wrappers, were seized at the scene and will undergo forensic examination.

Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence police or crime stoppers

clarence crime editors picks firework explosion pillar valley
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push to shield mine supervisors from industrial manslaughter

        premium_icon Push to shield mine supervisors from industrial manslaughter

        News Union claims the move would ‘make a mockery of leadership accountability on mine safety’.

        GALLERY: Celebrating the last day of summer

        premium_icon GALLERY: Celebrating the last day of summer

        News Families from across the region beat the heat at the Proserpine water park this...

        THE BEES KNEES: Paying it forward with reusable wraps

        premium_icon THE BEES KNEES: Paying it forward with reusable wraps

        News There is more than one reason these beeswax wraps are making an impact in Airlie...

        WATCH: Daydream Island’s new additions

        premium_icon WATCH: Daydream Island’s new additions

        News With nine new arrivals, the facility is paving the way for giant shovelnose rays...