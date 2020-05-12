Man drags woman by hair 'like a dog' over chicken nuggets

DRAGGING a woman through the house by her hair because he didn't like the chicken nuggets she'd cooked has landed a Bowen man with jailtime.

The man, who cannot be named, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The court heard how the 21-year-old breached a Domestic Violence Order by going to the aggrieved's house on February 23 and suggesting they have lunch.

"The aggrieved cooked chicken nuggets for the defendant and he said, What the f-k is wrong with these, they're not even cooked," Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

"He started yelling obscenities and smashed a glass bowl on the floor. He shouted in the aggrieved's face and yelled, You are a slut. She tried to make him go but he backed her into a corner and punched her in the head.

"She fell to the ground and he pulled her up by her hair and dragged her to the lounge room and pulled her into the bedroom. He punched her again with a closed fist."

Sergeant Myors said the aggrieved, 20, had to go to hospital to have her injuries assessed.

"The defendant has history for Breaching Domestic Violence Orders, all involving the same aggrieved. These offences were committed when on parole.

"This man is dangerous and the aggrieved is at risk - there's been persistent domestic violence towards the aggrieved."

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a Domestic Violence Order (aggravated offence), as well as assault occasioning bodily harm - domestic violence offence.

He also pleaded guilty to a third charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, after hitting a man who tried to intervene in an argument, in January.

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said the defendant, who had been in custody since February 23, accepted the allegations before the court

"Both parties were bickering in the lead-up to the day - they had fights during the day and matters escalated. He accepts his behaviour was wrong."

She said since being in custody he had participated in the positive futures program and a family violence program.

"He still gets the benefit of being a youthful person'" she said.

Magistrate James Morton said the defendant had 'ongoing problems' with his anger.

"This is not the first time you have been before the court," he said.

"But you have returned to your old ways. You assaulted her and dragged her through the house like a dog.

"You not only punched her once, but punched her twice - it's nothing short of disgraceful."

Magistrate Morton said the man had previously had an opportunity, and now he needed to send a message.

He sentenced him to 20 months in prison for the assault occasioning bodily harm - domestic violence offence, and three months in prison (to run concurrently) for the Contravene Domestic Violence Order, with a conviction recorded for both offences.

For the assault occasioning bodily harm he sentenced the defendant to nine months in prison, to run concurrently, with a conviction recorded.

Magistrate Morton ordered a parole eligibility date of May 11 because the man was young.