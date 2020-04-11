Menu
An ambulance crew attended the scene at Argyle Park Rd in Bowen.
Man drives into own house in Bowen

Laura Thomas
by
11th Apr 2020 2:25 PM
AN AMBULANCE crew is currently on scene at Argyle Park Rd in Bowen after a man car drove into his own house.

A witness said the man appeared to accelerate rather than reverse out of the car park in front of his house. 

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said  crews were called just before 2pm.

They are currently assessing one adult male patient for minor injuries.

The spokeswoman said the patient appears to be the driver of the car and is "up and walking around".

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said police were not required to attend. 

