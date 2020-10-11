Menu
A man was taken to Proserpine Hospital after crashing into a tree at Cannonvale. Photo: Judith Kerr
News

Man ‘dropping in and out of consciousness’ after crash

Elyse Wurm
11th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
A MAN was allegedly dropping in and out of consciousness after hitting a tree in Cannonvale in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Coral Esplanade and Beach Rd about 2am Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a white ute mounted a kerb and ran over a drainage ditch before hitting the tree.

Multiple people in the area heard the crash and rushed out to help, he said.

When police arrived, the 22-year-old man in the driver’s seat of the ute was bleeding from his mouth and chin.

The spokesman said he was dropping in and out of consciousness.

Paramedics transported the man to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations into the crash are continuing.

