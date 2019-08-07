Man drove despite still feeling 'the effects of alcohol'

A BOWEN man, who admitted to police that he "could still feel the effects of alcohol” from a big night the previous night, has been caught drink driving at more than twice the legal limit.

Keith Lewis James Payne, 27, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Payne recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.105 when he was stopped by police in Norris St, Bowen, at 1.30pm on July 20 for a random breath test.

Payne told police at the time he had been drinking at the Grand View Hotel the night before "and could still feel the effects of alcohol”, Sgt Myors said.

Barrister Michael O'Dea said his client did not have any court history of any kind.

"He went to pick up his car the next day not realising he would be under the weather,” Mr O'Dea said.

However, Magistrate James Morton did not buy this excuse.

"You knew what you were doing,” he said.

"You told police you still felt the effects of the night before. It must have been a good night.”

Payne was fined $850 and his licence was disqualified for nine months.