Man drowns during ‘hold your breath’ contest

AN AMERICAN man has drowned at a buck's party while playing a game of "who can stay underwater the longest", authorities said on Tuesday.

Robert Zachary "Zack" Bunsa, 23, of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was at a home on Lake Sinclair in Georgia on Saturday with about a dozen other guests, including his brother, when the group started the contest.

"He was attempting to see how long he could hold his breath, and tragically, he drowned," Baldwin County Sheriff's Captain Brad King told the New York Post.

"I don't know if it was the type of thing that was ongoing all afternoon or if it was a spur-of-the-moment-type game."

The group of 15 men didn't realise Mr Bunsa hadn't left the water at first. Thinking he was already back at the house, they went up to find him, authorities said.

"He was missing for some time - over seven minutes, at least - before they realised," Corporal Lynn Stanford told The Telegraph of Macon, Georgia.

Finally, one of the men back at the lake dived in to look for Mr Bunsa and pulled him out of an area between 1.5m and 3m deep near the dock. Visibility in the lake is about 30cm, Cpl Stanford said.

A law enforcement officer living nearby heard a call on the radio and responded to the dock, performing CPR for 10 to 15 minutes before paramedics arrived.

A helicopter was called to airlift Mr Bunsa for treatment, but he was already pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Bunsa was a graduate of Koinonia Academy in Plainfield, New Jersey, where he played on the high school's basketball team. He worked at Urban Table Restaurant in Basking Ridge, a former employer of his, Lauren Rubio, told NJ.com.

"He was an awesome young man, we were blessed to have him," Ms Rubio said. "He always carried himself as a mature, strong person. We only have good things to say about him."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished with permission