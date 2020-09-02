Menu
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
News

Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

by Danielle O’Neal, Shiloh Payne
2nd Sep 2020 12:12 PM
A man has died while working on the roof of a veterinary clinic in Capalaba, southeast of Brisbane.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner and Workplace Health and Safety will investigate the circumstances of the death.

The 53-year-old man was working alone on the vet clinic's roof on Old Cleveland Road in Capalaba Tuesday afternoon when staff became concerned for his welfare.

The man was found unresponsive on the roof and emergency crews were called about 5.20pm.

He died at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews attended the scene to assist paramedics.

Originally published as Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

