Man escapes jail, given probation

A PROSERPINE man has had a lucky escape and was given probation instead of jail time, after pleading guilty to public nuisance and obstructing a police officer and having similar offences on his record.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how police were contacted by a ‘terrified’ member of the public, at about 6.45pm on February 19, because Jamie Lee Brimble was acting aggressively and shouting.

“Yelling and screaming was coming from the defendant’s house,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“Police approached the front door and tried to speak to him but he refused to come out – police believed he was heavily drug affected.

“He threatened to assault the police officer, who deployed his Taser, and the defendant ran back upstairs. He admitted to police he had been using amphetamines.”

Duty lawyer Ali Ladd said Brimble, 32, was unemployed and was on disability benefit.

“He’s previously been having difficulty getting away from amphetamines,” Miss Ladd said.

“In his state, he accepts he didn’t comply with police and he did not enjoy being tasered.

“He has got reasonable history, and a number of various offences, including two public nuisance offences and offences of violence. My client has had difficulty getting away from drugs and is hopeful of getting into a rehabilitation centre.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said a period of imprisonment was within range.

“You have been placed on supervision orders before and you have breached them, although admittedly, it was over 10 years ago,” Magistrate Muirhead said.

“With your record, now, whenever you offend with a suggestion of violence, a prison term could be imposed.

“But I’m prepared to give you a chance by putting you on probation and doing community service. If you breach these orders, you will come back to court and there’s not a shadow of doubt in my mind that you would be sentenced to prison.”

Magistrate Muirhead sentenced Brimble to a 12-month probation order and a 75-hour community service order, for both offences, with convictions recorded.

“If you comply with the orders, it will be all over in 12 months,” he said.