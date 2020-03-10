Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man escapes jail, given probation

Staff writer
10th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROSERPINE man has had a lucky escape and was given probation instead of jail time, after pleading guilty to public nuisance and obstructing a police officer and having similar offences on his record.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how police were contacted by a ‘terrified’ member of the public, at about 6.45pm on February 19, because Jamie Lee Brimble was acting aggressively and shouting.

“Yelling and screaming was coming from the defendant’s house,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“Police approached the front door and tried to speak to him but he refused to come out – police believed he was heavily drug affected.

“He threatened to assault the police officer, who deployed his Taser, and the defendant ran back upstairs. He admitted to police he had been using amphetamines.”

Duty lawyer Ali Ladd said Brimble, 32, was unemployed and was on disability benefit.

“He’s previously been having difficulty getting away from amphetamines,” Miss Ladd said.

“In his state, he accepts he didn’t comply with police and he did not enjoy being tasered.

“He has got reasonable history, and a number of various offences, including two public nuisance offences and offences of violence. My client has had difficulty getting away from drugs and is hopeful of getting into a rehabilitation centre.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said a period of imprisonment was within range.

“You have been placed on supervision orders before and you have breached them, although admittedly, it was over 10 years ago,” Magistrate Muirhead said.

“With your record, now, whenever you offend with a suggestion of violence, a prison term could be imposed.

“But I’m prepared to give you a chance by putting you on probation and doing community service. If you breach these orders, you will come back to court and there’s not a shadow of doubt in my mind that you would be sentenced to prison.”

Magistrate Muirhead sentenced Brimble to a 12-month probation order and a 75-hour community service order, for both offences, with convictions recorded.

“If you comply with the orders, it will be all over in 12 months,” he said.

obstruct police officer probation proserpine magistrates court public nuisance
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers front court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers front court

        Crime From heading to kangaroo crashes, to collecting a mate “who got bashed”, these are the reasons people drove under the influence.

        • 10th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        CANDIDATES RESPOND: Supporting business in the region

        premium_icon CANDIDATES RESPOND: Supporting business in the region

        News We picked the council candidate’s brains on how they plan to support business if...

        • 10th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Widows face ‘unlivable’ pensions at their most vulnerable

        premium_icon Widows face ‘unlivable’ pensions at their most vulnerable

        News Pensions are cut by 33% after a spouse dies, leaving widows to pay the same bills...

        • 10th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Woman punches victim 12 times on a courtesy bus

        premium_icon Woman punches victim 12 times on a courtesy bus

        Crime She was with her eight-year-old son.