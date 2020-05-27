Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail

by Kyle Wisniewski
27th May 2020 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man allegedly exposed his genitals, twice, to a woman out for a morning walk.

The 61-year-old man has been charged by police in relation to two incidents of wilful exposure last week.

It will be alleged the Hope Island man exposed himself to a 53-year-old woman walking along the water's edge on the footpath off Trinity Crescent.

Both alleged incidents, on May 20 and May 21, were in the same area.

The man is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on August 19, charged with two counts of wilful exposure.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

Originally published as Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail

More Stories

crime exposed flasher queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Give us funding so we can keep saving lives’: VMR president

        premium_icon ‘Give us funding so we can keep saving lives’: VMR president

        News VMR president Mal Priday is calling for the Queensland Government to get in line with other states and fund the volunteer organisation so they can keep helping to save...

        ‘The whole season will be wiped out’

        premium_icon ‘The whole season will be wiped out’

        News Tourist park owner calls for borders to be reopened in time for school holidays.

        Police find man ‘hiding in cupboard’ after being dobbed in

        premium_icon Police find man ‘hiding in cupboard’ after being dobbed in

        Crime The man was found twice in 24 hours breaching a domestic violence order

        Tough start hasn’t broken spirits of new cafe owners

        premium_icon Tough start hasn’t broken spirits of new cafe owners

        Business Find out how this Bowen business has coped since opening just nine days before...