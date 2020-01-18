Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
News

Man faces court after caught with $1m worth of cannabis

Aisling Brennan
17th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 18th Jan 2020 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SYDNEY man found in possession of 145 bags of cannabis with an estimated $1 million street value in Bangalow has been denied bail.

Manh Thang Nguyen, from Marrickville in Sydney, was arrested during a RBT on the Pacific Highway near Bangalow shortly before 9am on Thursday.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will allege they stopped Mr Nguyen's truck due to the manner of his driving and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

He was arrested, and his truck was searched, revealing the haul of cannabis. Methylamphetamine was also allegedly found.

The Marrickville man has been charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and two counts of drug possession.

Bail was not applied for and formally refused.

Mr Nguyen will return to Byron Local Court on January 20, where a brief status update on his committal is expected to occur.

cannabis bust drug busts editors picks northern rivers crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heroes welcome for returned Mackay firefighters

        premium_icon Heroes welcome for returned Mackay firefighters

        People and Places Bittersweet moment as firefighters return from NSW inferno. ‘It just about brings a tear to your eye’

        Man airlifted in stable condition after rolling car

        premium_icon Man airlifted in stable condition after rolling car

        News A man has been airlifted to hosptial following a two-vehicle crash, in which one...

        Early findings into Blackwater mine death released

        premium_icon Early findings into Blackwater mine death released

        News The tyre fitter was found trapped underneath a wheel assembly

        Please, no more death on our roads or in our mines

        premium_icon Please, no more death on our roads or in our mines

        Opinion State Government and mines need to pull their fingers out; get answers sooner and...