Man faces DV charge

An 18-year-old man has breached a DV order.
A CANNONVALE man was charged on February 8 with breaching contact conditions of a domestic violence protection order.

The 18-year-old was placed on an order which specified he was not to make contact with the victim.

Whitsunday Police Station officer in charge Nathan Blain said "contact” also related to text and social media messaging.

"It's pretty serious, Those conditions are not made willy nilly and as a domestic violence case it is taken very seriously,” he said.

The man will appear in Prosperine Magistrates Court. at a later date.

