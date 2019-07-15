Man faces serious animal cruelty charges
A CANNONVALE man, who allegedly injured a possum at Airlie Beach last month, has appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court today.
Chatmongkol Norna, 19, is facing one charge of serious animal cruelty but is yet to enter a plea.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the current charge may possibly be replaced by one of a similar nature, pending information from a vet involved with the case.
Mr Norna is to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court again on August 5.