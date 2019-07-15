Man faces serious animal cruelty charges

A 19-year-old has been charged with a serious animal cruelty charge after he allegedly punched a possum.

A CANNONVALE man, who allegedly injured a possum at Airlie Beach last month, has appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court today.

Chatmongkol Norna, 19, is facing one charge of serious animal cruelty but is yet to enter a plea.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the current charge may possibly be replaced by one of a similar nature, pending information from a vet involved with the case.

Mr Norna is to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court again on August 5.