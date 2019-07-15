Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 19-year-old has been charged with a serious animal cruelty charge after he allegedly punched a possum.
A 19-year-old has been charged with a serious animal cruelty charge after he allegedly punched a possum. Facebook
Crime

Man faces serious animal cruelty charges

Shannen McDonald
by
15th Jul 2019 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CANNONVALE man, who allegedly injured a possum at Airlie Beach last month, has appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court today.

Chatmongkol Norna, 19, is facing one charge of serious animal cruelty but is yet to enter a plea.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the current charge may possibly be replaced by one of a similar nature, pending information from a vet involved with the case.

Mr Norna is to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court again on August 5.

animal cruelty chatmongkol norna proserpine magistrates court sergeant emma myors
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Boat emergency on island off Mackay

    premium_icon Boat emergency on island off Mackay

    News A man and two dogs were beached on the island

    Shopfront need an update? You could be eligible for $5k

    premium_icon Shopfront need an update? You could be eligible for $5k

    Council News Business owners in Proserpine and Bowen, take note.

    Temperatures plummet in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon Temperatures plummet in the Whitsundays

    Weather Find out why it was so cold in the Whitsundays last night.

    ULTIMATE GALLERY: 5000 punters enjoy the Mackay Cup

    premium_icon ULTIMATE GALLERY: 5000 punters enjoy the Mackay Cup

    Whats On Did our photographers catch you out and about at the Mackay Cup?