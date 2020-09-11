Man facing manslaughter charges over double fatal crash

A man facing manslaughter charges and other serious allegations over a double fatality in northern NSW has not yet entered any formal pleas. Picture: Bill Hearne

A BRIEF of evidence has been served in the case against a man charged over a double fatality on the Far North Coast.

Brunswick Heads man Richard Alexander Davis, 29, was not required to appear when his matter was mentioned before Mullumbimby Local Court on Thursday.

Mr Davis has not yet entered any formal pleas to the charges against him, which include two counts each of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

He has also been charged with not keeping left of a dividing line, not keeping left of a median strip and not turning right from the correct side of a centre line.

Police will allege Mr Davis was driving a Nissan Juke which collided with the vehicle of Northern Rivers couple Anne and Peter Bolan about 11.45am on September 1 last year.

Mrs Bolan, 79, was a passenger in the Toyota Hilux her husband was driving.

Paramedics attempted to revive her but she passed away at the scene.

Mr Bolan, 80, was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died several days later.

Mr Davis' defence solicitor, Vince Boss, told the court he was awaiting a copy of a coroner's report associated with the case.

On that basis, Mr Boss said the brief of evidence served upon the defence was not yet sufficient for the case to proceed to the next stage.

But the police prosecutor said the DPP wrote to him on September 7 confirming the brief was "compliant" in terms of the information required at this stage.

According to court documents, police will allege Mr Davis drove his vehicle "for 300 metres on the incorrect side of the roadway" toward oncoming traffic.

In relation to his most serious charges, they will allege his actions "amount to that of manslaughter by gross criminal negligence".

They will further allege he turned right at Gulgan Rd while approaching the intersection from the right hand side of the dividing line.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter to Tweed Heads Local Court on October 21.