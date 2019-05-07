Man facing rape, child sex charges

FRESH charges have been laid against a man accused of serious sex offending including rape and child molestation.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing 38 charges, which allegedly occurred over six months last year in the Mackay area.

The offences include three counts of rape, attempted rape, nine counts of making child exploitation material, five counts of possessing child exploitation material and 14 counts of indecent treatment against children.

Mackay Magistrates Court was told that 11 fresh charges had been laid against the man when the matter was briefly mentioned yesterday.

The man was in custody and the case was adjourned until later this month for mention so matters could be conferenced.