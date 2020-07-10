Menu
Health

Man faints while meeting Prince Charles

by Andrew Bucklow
10th Jul 2020 9:00 AM

 

Meeting Prince Charles proved to be a bit too much for a supermarket worker in the UK who fainted while chatting to the heir to the throne.

Prince Charles and Camilla were visiting a distribution centre for supermarket retailer Asda in Bristol to thank workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Prince Charles began talking to one employee, the man started to sway before dramatically collapsing to the ground.

Going.
Going.

 

Going.
Going.

 

Gone.
Gone.

Prince Charles reached out as the man fell, with several people rushing to the employee's aide.

In video from the incident, Prince Charles could be heard saying, "Dear oh dear," and "Goodness," as the man received medical attention on the ground.

The employee quickly recovered and later finished his conversation with Prince Charles.

Don't worry, the man recovered.
Don’t worry, the man recovered.

 

 

 

 

 

 

