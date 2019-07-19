Man ‘falls’ from car in 'bizarre' night of incidents

A KATHERINE man ran straight into a moving car just hours after another man "fell" from a vehicle, in a series of strange call-outs paramedics are calling "bizarre".

St Johns Ambulance Territory Duty Manager Craig Garraway said about 3pm Thursday, paramedics and police attended a scene on Dalwood Cres in Malak.

"A man fell from a vehicle," he said.

"Police are unsure what happened, but I understand they are investigating."

Further south, Mr Garraway said paramedics attended a call out about 7pm in Katherine - after reports that a car hit a man.

But when they arrived, Mr Garraway said first responders learned the man had in fact ran into the moving car.

"The patient ran into the side of a moving vehicle, but is fine," he said.

"It was bizarre."