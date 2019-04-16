Menu
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in MacGregor. Picture: Elise Williams
Crime

Man fatally shot in home

by Elise Williams
16th Apr 2019 6:04 AM
A MAN was fatally shot in Brisbane's south overnight.

At around 11.40pm, emergency services received a call from a woman, believed to be the mans wife, saying the man had been shot in the chest.

The 56-year-old man was transported from a house on Delfin Drive, MacGregor, to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

For hours after the shooting, police searched the street on foot looking for evidence, however said they would be unlikely to find anything until daylight.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything or had information about the incident to contact police.

brisbane crime editors picks fatal shooting

