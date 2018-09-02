Elderly man dead after serious crash outside Toowoomba

A 74-year-old is believed to have died after a crash in Pittsworth this afternoon.

UPDATE 6.15PM: POLICE have confirmed the man involved in a serious crash in Pittsworth this afternoon has died.

Officers are investigating whether the man, 74, had a medical episode in the lead up to the crash.

Emergency services responded to the incident just before 5pm on Pittsworth-Felton Rd.

Police say a woman was also in the vehicle when it left the road and crashed into a fence post on a nearby a paddock.

The woman was not injured and did not require treatment from paramedics.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.