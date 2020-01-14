Menu
A man who was reported missing in Queensland’s Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.
News

Man feared killed by croc found alive after three weeks

14th Jan 2020 6:41 AM

A man who was reported missing in Queensland's Upper Daintree has been found safe and well.

Milan Lemic, 25, was reported missing on December 22 when his car was found bogged at the location and a passer-by stopped to help him.

When the passer-by returned with help, Lemic was gone.

Initial fears were that the man might have been taken by a crocodile.

A detail searched was conducted for the Victorian, but it was called off last week after several unconfirmed sightings.

Yesterday evening, a motorcyclist saw him on the Creb Track and notified police.

In a statement Queensland Police said: "He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rainforest for three weeks."

He survived mainly on fruit and berries from the Daintree, and only suffered a few cuts and bruises.

