Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man fighting for life after two-car crash

by Emily Halloran
8th Aug 2019 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious car crash in the Gold Coast Hinterland this afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to Eastern Service Road in Stapylton just after 12.30pm.

It is understood two cars collided on the street, sending one into a ditch.

Paramedics treated the injured man at the scene for significant chest and internal injuries.

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, with critical care paramedics on board.

More Stories

crash gold coast university hospital injuries

Top Stories

    Pole protesters charged after alleged nine hour stand-off

    premium_icon Pole protesters charged after alleged nine hour stand-off

    Crime A pair of protesters who allegedly suspended themselves from poles at the Adani site have received a string of charges from police.

    'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    premium_icon 'I don't believe you': Court scoffs at man's terrible excuse

    Crime 'I don't believe you': Magistrate scoffs at man's excuse for knife.

    The story behind this stunning new mural

    premium_icon The story behind this stunning new mural

    News Hope that sea creatures mural will help promote Whitsundays.

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    Putting the 'Great' into the Great Barrier Reef Festival

    News Event has a fresh look, but still as good as ever.