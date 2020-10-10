Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
Breaking

Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

by Shiloh Payne
10th Oct 2020 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered life threatening injuries after an assault in the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Paramedics, including critical care and a doctor attended Alexandra Parade in Maroochydore just before 1am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the assault occurred outside a licensed venue in Alexandra Headland.

She said a number of people were assisting police with inquiries, but charges were yet to be laid.

A man, aged in his 30s, sustained a serious head injury in the incident and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Police investigations are underway.

Originally published as Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Operators forge on in citizen science despite rocky year

        Premium Content Operators forge on in citizen science despite rocky year

        Environment The project means water quality monitoring is done by those who spend their days on it.

        ‘Damaging’: Regulation still king despite year-long inquiry

        Premium Content ‘Damaging’: Regulation still king despite year-long inquiry

        Rural Canegrowers disappointed reef regulation remains heralded as the way forward

        Burdekin debate: Promise to cut irrigation water charges

        Premium Content Burdekin debate: Promise to cut irrigation water charges

        News Water charges: Compare the strategies of Burdekin election candidates

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property The best houses from Cairns to Coolangatta revealed | Part 1