Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a serious crash at Mena Creek.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a serious crash at Mena Creek.
News

Man fights for life after Far North rollover

by Grace Mason
1st Apr 2020 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILY of a young Babinda man critically injured in a car crash were last night urgently travelling to be by his bedside in Townsville Hospital as he fought for life with serious head injuries.

The 24-year-old was the only person in the vehicle when his grey Toyota LandCruiser rolled on Mena Creek Rd just after 1am early yesterday morning.

Initial investigations suggest he was ejected from the vehicle when it crashed down an embankment.

Cairns police Forensic Crash Unit Sgt Scott Ezard said a nearby resident heard the crash and raced to the scene before contacting emergency services.

The man was treated by paramedics before being flown by helicopter to Townsville.

Sgt Ezard said it was believed the man had been visiting a residence nearby and had been on his way home when the crash occurred.

He said they were considering a number of factors including alcohol and seatbelt use as part of their investigation and are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Originally published as Man fights for life after Far North rollover

bedside vigil crash critically injured rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA NAME AND SHAME: 10 of Bowen’s drink and drug drivers

        premium_icon MEGA NAME AND SHAME: 10 of Bowen’s drink and drug drivers

        Crime From ‘being spiked’ at a party, to letting people free-pour their drinks, this is why these people got behind the wheel under the influence

        ‘Must be applauded’: What the wage stimulus means for Bowen

        premium_icon ‘Must be applauded’: What the wage stimulus means for Bowen

        News Bowen businesses will find it ‘difficult’ to overcome COVID-19, but the stimulus...

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        BOATING BAN: The only reasons you’re allowed on the water

        premium_icon BOATING BAN: The only reasons you’re allowed on the water

        News Recreational boating prohibited under strict new rules