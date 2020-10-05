Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man fights for life after fight erupts with fisherman

by Danielle O’Neal, Greg Stolz
5th Oct 2020 10:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is in hospital with a critical head injury after an alleged one-punch assault on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police said a group of men had been fishing at Southport and were returning to their vehicle when a male resident of a neighbouring home approached the group.

An altercation took place in which one of the men allegedly punched the 45-year-old resident in the face, who then fell backwards, hit his head on a skip bin and slammed into the concrete.

"As they put items back in the vehicle a verbal altercation occurred between a 33-year-old man from the group and a 45-year-old male resident from a nearby unit complex," police said.

"The resident then came outside and the altercation allegedly continued on the driveway.

"The 33-year-old man then allegedly punched the resident once in the face, causing him to fall backwards, hit his head on a skip bin and then on the concrete."

Critical care paramedics were called to Barney St 12.13pm and the man taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

A 33-year-old Southport man assisted police with their inquiries overnight and was this morning charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on October 19.

Investigations are continuing.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How automation will impact your industry

        Premium Content REVEALED: How automation will impact your industry

        Careers From doctors to cleaners to miners, technology is set to bring big changes in Mackay, Isaac and the Whitsundays.

        Tourist sues for $840K over thrill ride back injury

        Premium Content Tourist sues for $840K over thrill ride back injury

        Travel The UK woman was holidaying on Hamilton Island. She alleges a Whitsunday company...

        Community spirit fuels humble pub’s facelift

        Premium Content Community spirit fuels humble pub’s facelift

        Business Pub owners say they bought it out of necessity to give locals a place to kick...

        Dawson wishlist: Dams, roads critical to CQ recovery

        Premium Content Dawson wishlist: Dams, roads critical to CQ recovery

        Politics Federal Budget 2020: MP George Christensen has revealed his priority projects to...