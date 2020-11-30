Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are treating a person in a serious condition after a workplace incident in Capalaba. Picture: Heidi Petith
Paramedics are treating a person in a serious condition after a workplace incident in Capalaba. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Man fights for life after massive workplace fall

by Brayden Heslehurst
30th Nov 2020 3:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is in a critical condition after falling 6m from a ladder in a workplace incident just east of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a high acuity response unit, attended the scene at a location off Dan St, Capalaba after receiving reports of the fall at 1.17pm.

The person was being treated at the scene but is now being transport to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with a head injury.

More to come.

Originally published as Man fights for life after massive workplace fall

More Stories

capalaba editors picks workplace fall workplace injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kindness is key for Whitsunday skincare brand

        Premium Content Kindness is key for Whitsunday skincare brand

        Business The vegan, all-Australian and earth-friendly products are poised to take over your self-care routine

        Why Whitsunday council charges for new houses are rising

        Premium Content Why Whitsunday council charges for new houses are rising

        Council News The mayor asked whether the increase was ‘really necessary’ when it was brought...

        NBN makes Seaforth a prime sea-change destination

        Premium Content NBN makes Seaforth a prime sea-change destination

        Technology ‘Purchasers are buying property sight unseen … we expect it to only grow in the...

        Water bomber called to fight blaze at Mount Jukes

        Premium Content Water bomber called to fight blaze at Mount Jukes

        News Nine firefighting crews are working to contain a bushfire that sparked this...