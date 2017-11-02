Man fights two rounds

A PHYSICAL confrontation with a Magnums crowd controller was just round one for a Jubilee Pocket man after he was kicked out of Magnums on NRL Grand Final night.

Round two was with police, Proserpine Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

The violence unfolded shortly after Steven Callender, 28, was asked to leave and refused.

A crowd controller removed him from the area and was then attacked as Callender suddenly turned and attempted to return to the entrance. Prosecutor Sheena Hayes said members of the public managed to restrain Callender from re-entering Magnums.

"During this time people avoided the area he was at and walked around him while he was yelling out abuse and calling to the crowd controllers to fight him when police arrived,” she said.

Police officers arrested Callender and tried to conduct a search, which he refused, telling officers: "I did nothing wrong.”

It wasn't long before Callender did do something very wrong, aiming his fist at the head of one of the officers.

The blow was deflected and made contact with the constable's chest and shoulder area.

Police were then forced to use capsicum spray as Callender continued to struggle and fight the officers.

Callender pleaded guilty to public nuisance, assaulting a police officer and failing to leave a licensed premises.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Callender was not warned prior to being removed and was "aggravated” after a crowd controller treated him roughly.

"He questioned security and asked why he had to leave and was taken out via his neck and was placed in a chokehold,” she said.

"The same security officer open palmed him on the throat and further aggravated him.”

Magistrate Simon Young told Callender his history showed the offending was "not out of character”.

"The way you responded is what the Safe Night Precinct laws were put in place to combat,” he said.

Callender was fined $1750 and banned from the Safe Night Precinct for six months.