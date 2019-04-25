Man fined after refusing to leave club

A man was fined in Bowen Magistrates Court for refusing to leave a club.

A BOWEN man who would not leave a club after being refused entry has been fined $1300.

Rohan Howard Frederick Smith, 22, of Bowen pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to committing a public nuisance in the vicinity of licensed premises, failing to leave licensed premises and failing to appear on a bail undertaking.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Smith was refused entry by security staff at the Carpentaria Buffalo Club in Mount Isa at 11.17pm on September 14 because he was intoxicated.

Smith refused to leave and argued with security, Sgt Myors said.

When police turned up, Smith yelled at them to "f*** off” and walked away, Sgt Myors said.

The court also heard Smith did not attend Mount Isa Magistrates Court on September 24 on a separate charge and was picked up by police in Bowen on the day of court, Sgt Myors said.

Duty lawyer Cleo Rewald said Smith's actions at the club were "drunken behaviour in its purest form”.

"The language he was using and carrying on (was) indicative of intoxication,” Mrs Rewald said.

She also told the court Smith had been living and working in Mount Isa at the time of the offences but had been living in Bowen since February.

Mrs Rewald said Smith missed his court appearance because his grandfather had died in New Zealand and he had gone there and not returned to Australia until after Christmas.

"He accepts he should have handed himself in,” Mrs Rewald said. In handing down his sentence, magistrate Ron Muirhead told Smith he should have surrendered himself into custody as soon as he returned to Australia from New Zealand.

Mr Muirhead fined Smith $800 for the two charges from the Mount Isa club and $500 for failing to appear on a bail undertaking.

Convictions were not recorded by the court on any of the charges.