Man fined for illegal house party

Police have taken action against eight people for allegedly breaching public health orders. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Police took action against eight people who allegedly breached public health orders in Greater Sydney on Tuesday, including the host of a house party in Sydney's west packed with 30-40 guests.

Another man, 43, is due to face court on Wednesday after he was allegedly restrained by police having refused to be tested for COVID-19 during two weeks of quarantine at a CBD hotel on Elizabeth Street.

It will be alleged the Queensland man, who had flown into Sydney from Los Angeles on December 23, revolted when told he was required to spend another 10 days in quarantine due to his refusal to take tests.

"It's alleged the man challenged police in the hallway and questioned police powers under the Public Health Act before the officers physically escorted him back to his room," NSW Police said in a statement.

NSW Police have been active in ensuring people are complying with the public health orders. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

"Additional security officers were allocated to the floor to ensure the man complied with the quarantine order."

The man was charged with not complying with a direction under the public health order and refused bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man was handed a $1000 fine for hosting an illegal house party at a home in Guildford.

Police attended a home on Clement Street about 10.45pm and discovered a house party with between 30 and 40 guests in attendance.

Neighbours told officers the group had been playing loud drums in the backyard.

The homeowner was fined for not complying with a COVID-19 direction.

Inquiries are continuing into the illegal party.

Across the city six people were fined for not wearing masks up until 5pm on Tuesday.

The quarantined traveller is due to face Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

They included five passengers on public train services in suburbs including Campsie, Sydenham and Central stations.

One of them, a 23-year-old man, was seen riding a scooter on the platform after getting off a train.

Public Transport Command police told the man - who was not wearing a face mask - not to ride the scooter but he ignored them.

The man eventually stopped and put a mask over his face, and further inquiries revealed he didn't have an Opal card.

While being moved on from the area, the man removed his face covering.

He was issued a $200 fine as well as infringements for travelling without a valid ticket and riding the scooter on the platform.

Each of the five people caught without masks on public transport were issued $200 penalties.

Police also issued 29 warnings across Greater Sydney on Tuesday to people not wearing masks and urged all Greater Sydney residents to follow health advice.

Originally published as Man fined for illegal house party