Man fined for 'just having a beer'

Man caught having a beer on the balcony of unused building. Alistair Brightman

A MAN who was caught sitting on the balcony of an unused building at a Bowen motel has been fined $500.

Mark Tate Watson, 20, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to unlawfully remaining in a place used for business.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police saw two men drinking beer on the second storey balcony of a building at Milton Motel at 11.30pm on April 9.

Watson and a co-accused had climbed up the outside of the building and onto the balcony of the building which was used as a storage facility, Sgt Myors said.

She told the court it appeared the two were "temporarily squatting” but this was denied by Watson who said they were "just trespassing and drinking”.

While Watson was fined, no conviction was recorded by the court.