Man fined for 'novelty item'
A MAN who had a credit card knife he described as a "novelty item” has been fined $500.
Nathan John Brazil, 29, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of a category M weapon and possessing property suspected of having been used in the commission of a drug offence.
Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found a credit card knife - which is the size of a credit card and unfolds into a knife - in the kitchen cupboard at Brazil's home when they searched it at 11.45am on January 17.
Police also found a glass smoking pipe in the search of the house.
Representing himself in court, Brazil said he was not aware the credit card knife was a restricted item.
"It's more of a novelty item,” he said.
"It's no different to what a pocketknife would be that folds open.”
Brazil also told the court he had the pipe because "until about a month ago” he was "dealing with a drug addiction problem”.