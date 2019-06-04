Menu
IN COURT: A man who had a credit card knife he described as a "novelty item” has been fined $500. Monique Preston
Crime

Man fined for 'novelty item'

by Monique Preston
4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
A MAN who had a credit card knife he described as a "novelty item” has been fined $500.

Nathan John Brazil, 29, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of a category M weapon and possessing property suspected of having been used in the commission of a drug offence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found a credit card knife - which is the size of a credit card and unfolds into a knife - in the kitchen cupboard at Brazil's home when they searched it at 11.45am on January 17.

Police also found a glass smoking pipe in the search of the house.

Representing himself in court, Brazil said he was not aware the credit card knife was a restricted item.

"It's more of a novelty item,” he said.

"It's no different to what a pocketknife would be that folds open.”

Brazil also told the court he had the pipe because "until about a month ago” he was "dealing with a drug addiction problem”.

bowen magistrates court credit card knife drug pipe whitsunday crime whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

