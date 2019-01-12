Man fined for running away

A man who ran away from police has been fined.

A MAN who ran away from police when they tried to speak to him about a fight in Airlie Beach has been fined $1200.

Michael Ryan Egan, 23, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to obstructing a police officer and committing a public offence.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said security officers had to intervene after Egan threw punches towards other people on Main St, Airlie Beach, at 11.20pm on December 7.

Mr Beamish said police later found Egan in Broadwater Ave but when they got within 5m of him, he ran off along the boardwalk.

He then jumped on to the beach below and hid in the mangroves.

Police later questioned Egan about the fight when he was at the police station for another matter and he initially denied he was involved, before later admitting he was there, Mr Beamish said.

Egan's solicitor Rosemary Varley said her client was involved in a scuffle in Main St where "words were exchanged” and there was "some pushing and shoving”.