Man fired for tweet about woman’s outfit

A Chicago commentator has been fired after making a crude comparison about an NFL sideline reporter's ensemble.

Entercom Chicago's Dan McNeil was let go on Wednesday after tweeting a screenshot of ESPN's Maria Taylor during Tuesday's broadcast of the New York Giants' home opener against the Steelers.

McNeil accompanied the image of Taylor with the caption: "NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN (Adult Video News) annual awards presentation?"

The tweet, which had been captured by Awful Announcing, has since been deleted.

Taylor, 33, who had just wrapped the first NFL game of her career, fired back at McNeil, calling out his "sexist comments."

"Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me … please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double-header I'll be hosting tomorrow night.

"Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!" Taylor tweeted, adding McNeil's Twitter handle, as well as the handle of his radio show, Chicago's 670 The Score.

Maria Taylor's outfit.

She was backed by New Orleans Saints player Demario Davis. "100 per cent unacceptable! It's time for men to stand up, respect and defend our women. 1st of all, put some respect on Maria Taylor's name. 2nd of all, Maria Taylor is family … dude don't want them problems," Davis tweeted.

Taylor also received support from fellow media personalities, including former ESPN star Jemele Hill and Taylor Rooks.

"Just another example of what women have to go through in this business. Huge accomplishment for Maria to be part of the Monday Night Football team tonight and here comes an asshole trying to undermine a big moment in her career," Hill tweeted.

"Always ride with Maria Taylor - I love you my sister. Keep being GREAT. These haters could never," Rooks added.

Taylor with ESPN colleague Jalen Rose.

Entercom Chicago's regional president Rachel Williamson sent a statement to Deadspin confirming McNeil was no longer employed by her company.

"For each one of us our words have power," Williamson wrote. "For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility in how we choose to use our voices. Last night's tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable."

McNeil has not commented publicly but appeared to answer one critic Monday night.

After tweeting about Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, one user wrote, "Just wondering why you deleted your tweet you misogynistic f*** face," to which McNeil replied, "That's a big word for you."

- New York Post

Originally published as Man fired for tweet about woman's outfit